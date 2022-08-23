Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. (Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago.

Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June 2020.

Skandalakis was appointed last year to take over the case after a judge allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to recuse herself and her office.

Willis had cited concerns about the actions of her predecessor, Paul Howard, who announced a murder charge against Rolfe less than a week after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Increase in canceled housing contracts
Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Franklin County deputies search for missing woman
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday addresses County employees and the public at a...
Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator steps down