Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

Police lights.
Police lights.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business.

21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt. 460 when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a curb and a guardrail, and flipped. The passenger, 18-year-old Kaleb Johnson, of Vansant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

Stacy was charged with DUI, police say excessive speed is also being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Coronado Global Resources Inc, expanding in Tazewell County and Buchanan County.
Coronado Global Resources expanding in SW Virginia, creating 181 new jobs
Police lights.
Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsylvania County
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2022