One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business.

21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt. 460 when he drove off the right side of the road, hit a curb and a guardrail, and flipped. The passenger, 18-year-old Kaleb Johnson, of Vansant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

Stacy was charged with DUI, police say excessive speed is also being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

