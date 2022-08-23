One seriously injured in NW Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says one person sustained serious injuries in a house fire in Roanoke Tuesday morning.

Crews say they were dispatched around 7:21 a.m. to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW.

The person was taken to the hospital, no update has been given on their condition.

WDBJ7 has a reporter on the scene working to get more details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

