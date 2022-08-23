Roanoke bookstore hosts launch event for Beth Macy’s latest book

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday in downtown Roanoke, author Beth Macy shared portions of her latest book while attendees were trained to use overdose reversal medication.

The City Market Building’s Charter Hall was the backdrop for the book launch event hosted by local bookstore Book No Further.

Macy’s new book is a follow up to the critically acclaimed Dopesick.

Raising Lazarus focuses on the ways harm reductionists across the country are employing to battle the overdose crisis. Virginia’s Harm Reduction Coalition offered rapid NARCAN training before and after the presentation.

It’s executive director Danny Clawson said the crisis can feel hopeless but that Macy’s book shows there are viable solutions.

“And there is a way forward and if we come together as community members that are following the evidence and having love and compassion for one another we can end this opioid epidemic,” she said.

The event included a Q&A with some people featured in the book.

You can learn more in our one-on-one interview with Macy:

