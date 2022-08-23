Students head back to class in Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students navigated the hallways, and settled into their new classrooms at the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Tuesday morning, Superintendent Verletta White and principal Toni Belton led a first-day tour of the school.

“Everywhere we go in Roanoke City Public Schools we’re saying Happy New Year,” White told reporters.

“I’m excited to hear voices back in the building today, just to have them all back,” Belton said. “I could hear their little feet running and they were so excited to be back.”

With words of encouragement during the morning announcements and brightly colored messages decorating the walls, Belton told us the school is focused on the challenge ahead after two difficult years.

“I feel good that we’re back on the path, but we know that’s going to be like double-time,” Belton said. “And we’ve already started that with new programs in place, but we are excited to finally open up with everyone back in school.”

White acknowledged some opening day issues with school buses.

“Now we do have a few that do have to make double runs, because just like in everywhere else in the nation, we do have some shortages,” White said, “but we are in better position than we were last year.”

White said the school system has more bus drivers behind the wheel this year. RCPS starts the school year with only a few teacher vacancies. And with a continuing focus on school safety, she said students and staff are off and running.

“So far so good,” White said. “We’re on track. We’re making sure that kids are on track to start their year off in a positive and magnificent way.”

