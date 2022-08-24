12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bradley “Joe” McGuire, 12, was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. by Boys Home staff leaving on his bicycle with his fishing pole.

He is a Boys Home resident, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Regional Jail.

McGuire was wearing camouflage pants and either a camouflage or green shirt with a gray polo fleece with the Boys Home logo.

His bike was found near the entrance to the Boys Home, but he still had not been seen. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Response Team is being joined by the Virginia State Police and Department of Wildlife as they conduct search efforts in the area on foot and with drone aircraft.

Contact 911 with information.

