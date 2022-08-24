Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co.

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail(Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bradley “Joe” McGuire, 12, was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. by Boys Home staff leaving on his bicycle with his fishing pole.

He is a Boys Home resident, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Regional Jail.

McGuire was wearing camouflage pants and either a camouflage or green shirt with a gray polo fleece with the Boys Home logo.

His bike was found near the entrance to the Boys Home, but he still had not been seen. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Response Team is being joined by the Virginia State Police and Department of Wildlife as they conduct search efforts in the area on foot and with drone aircraft.

Contact 911 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer

Latest News

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue's swift water rescue team was recognized at Tuesday's board of...
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue recognized for efforts during Buchanan County flooding
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue began to be more conscious of where its equipment came from...
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue focusing more on where its equipment comes from
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
FERC grants four-year extension for MVP project
Consumer sentiment rebounds in Roanoke College survey