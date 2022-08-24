Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four: Pet Talk, August 24, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Gary in Lynchburg asked, “My wife and I have been looking for a dog to adopt. Our local shelter turned us away when we just wanted to walk through. They directed to their website, but I am not so internet-savvy. I feel like we didn’t get a reason. It turned us away from going back.”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Police lights.
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

Latest News

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library
MFRL sees uptick in library card applications following elimination of fines
Pet Talk - August 24, 2022
Pet Talk - August 24, 2022
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
7@four previews Roanoke Wing Fest