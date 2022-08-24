Hometown Local
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old out of Austin, Texas

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of Austin, Texas. Her whereabouts are unknown.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl believed to have been abducted and may be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sailor Tucker, who was last seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 23 at about 8 p.m., according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Sailor is described to be about 2 feet and 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 25 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a mermaid design and teal shorts.

Her possible whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to NCMEC. Authorities also reported the suspect in her disappearance is unknown.

Sailor is believed to be in immediate or grave danger and is possibly the passenger in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department at (512)974-5250.

