Bedford County community members work to address childcare shortages

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A town committee comprised of community leaders and officials is working to address a child care shortage in Bedford County.

The committee held a meeting Wednesday after reporting the results from Bedford County’s childcare survey last year. The survey results showed 108 families are currently on a waitlist for childcare.

The survey also showed 95% of businesses experience employees missing work or showing up late because of childcare demands.

The Bedford Area Resource Council Childcare Committee chair explained the shortage of childcare options is putting a strain on working families.

”If you’ve ever tried to work from home with a preschooler running around, you understand how hard that really is,” Holly Layne said. “We would just love to have opportunities for kids to be able to go and experience really quality interactions.”

The goal of the committee is to work with town officials to create more options for families in Bedford County.

