Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county

The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250 businesses.

The county says the goal is to provide affordable universal broadband coverage with fiber to the home to all locations that are considered unserved or underserved according to the Broadband Availability maps located on the COMMONWEALTH CONNECTION: VIRGINIA’S BROADBAND SERVICE MAPPING AND ANALYSIS TOOL.

The cost of the project will be an estimated $33.7 million. Notice of award will be made in December 2022 provided that the grant is awarded.

A list of addresses has been placed on the Carroll County Website. Once the project starts there are plans to have public meetings to provide information and answer questions regarding the service.

