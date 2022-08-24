Hometown Local
Child injured in Lynchburg shooting

Police Lights MGN
(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A child was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station located at 3145 Campbell Ave.

Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a can in the parking lot of the gas station. The suspects fled the scene on foot and the van left the lot.

At 9;54 p.m. police responded to Lynchburg General Hospital for reports of a four-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Police confirmed later that the child was a passenger in the van during the shooting at the store. Police say her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening and they expect her to recover.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident is asked to call Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102.

