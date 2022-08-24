Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers.

Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery County. The most recent confirmed sighting was in the Pandapas Pond area of Montgomery County August 19.

“There’s a lot of area and in particularly in our area, there’s a lot of woods, a lot of places to hide, but eventually, the person’s got to come out,” retired Radford University Professor of Criminal Justice Tod Burke said.

He says a manhunt, like the search for Tolbert, is a challenge for law enforcement.

“It’s very difficult to find someone on the loose, particularly if they are not using their cell phone,” Burke said.

He says it’s important for the community to stay vigilant and report any potential sightings.

“Report everything that you see that you believe is suspicious, and you never know, that could be just what the law enforcement needs to make an apprehension,” Burke said.

Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons agrees.

“Please give us a call,” he said. “I mean, it may not be him, but then again it might. You just don’t know.”

Sheriff Millirons says although it’s unconfirmed that Tolbert is armed, the community needs to continue to act as though he is.

“I don’t know if he’s around here,” Millirons said. “I don’t think he is, but we we can’t say that he’s not for sure until he’s picked up somewhere.”

Even with authorities on the search, Burke says, it’s a community effort to find someone on the loose and a suspect’s appearance can change.

“They may have found clothing somewhere else, and have changed their clothing, so just make yourself aware that it may not be the exact fit of the individual that you think you’re looking for,” Burke said.

