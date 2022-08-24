Covington City Manager stepping down

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/City of Covington Release) - Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis has resigned, effective August 31, according to Vice Mayor David Crosier.

Onaitis’s resignation, which cited a desire to return to her native Richmond, was accepted Tuesday evening during a meeting of Covington City Council.

“I tender my resignation for your review and acceptance,” Onaitis wrote. “It is my hope that council will accept this letter of me stepping down as city manager effective August 31, 2022, as I have made the difficult decision to pursue opportunities closer to family out of personal need at this time.”

Onaitis has served as City Manager since August 2019. During her tenure, among other accomplishments, according to Crosier, “She assisted with several local and regional economic development efforts, including the pad-ready site in Low Moor, a joint project with Alleghany County; helped the city secure Virginia Department of Transportation funding to replace the aging Rayon Bridge in South Covington and helped the city navigate unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Over the past three years, I have valued and enjoyed this opportunity to serve council, the city and its citizens through various crises, operational enhancements, economic and regional initiatives. Working as your city manager has truly been a rewarding experience, and I will always be grateful for the chance I had to serve this city and the Alleghany Highlands. I have appreciated all that council has and continues to do for the city and I am confident progress will continue. There are many things about Covington and the Alleghany Highlands that I will miss.”

Covington Mayor Tom Sibold said, “Covington City Council wishes Krystal nothing but the best in whatever she decides to pursue. Council thanks Krystal for the drive and energy she invested during her three years with us and we are confident she will do great things wherever she goes. Council and city department heads will continue with the projects she inherited when she came to Covington and projects she initiated during her time as city manager.”

Council named Parks and Recreation Director Allen Dressler interim city manager. Dressler has served several stints as interim city manager during his 30-year career in the city, most recently in 2011.

