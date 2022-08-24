Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite political disagreements, some issues still bring Democrats and Republicans together. That was the case Wednesday morning in Patrick County.

US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R) presented Patrick County with $600,000 in federal funding. The money will help to purchase a new mobile health care unit and outfit an existing one.

“Taking health care to the front door if necessary is incredibly, incredibly important,” Warner told the audience at the check presentation ceremony. “And this mobile medical van would be able to help create that.”

“We’re going to have disagreements on some stuff,” Griffith said, ”but it has really been good working with both senators to make things like the mobile unit to get more care to more patients and support a healthier Patrick County.”

Warner and Griffith joined other leaders outside the Foresight Hospital of Patrick County, which is now expected to reopen in the first quarter next year.

