Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite political disagreements, some issues still bring Democrats and Republicans together. That was the case Wednesday morning in Patrick County.

US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R) presented Patrick County with $600,000 in federal funding. The money will help to purchase a new mobile health care unit and outfit an existing one.

“Taking health care to the front door if necessary is incredibly, incredibly important,” Warner told the audience at the check presentation ceremony. “And this mobile medical van would be able to help create that.”

“We’re going to have disagreements on some stuff,” Griffith said, ”but it has really been good working with both senators to make things like the mobile unit to get more care to more patients and support a healthier Patrick County.”

Warner and Griffith joined other leaders outside the Foresight Hospital of Patrick County, which is now expected to reopen in the first quarter next year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Police lights.
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

Latest News

Warner, Griffith Present Federal Money to Patrick County
Warner, Griffith Present Federal Money to Patrick County
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Studies show running related injuries happen more than we think.
Chiropractor works to help lower risk of running-related injuries
Doctor Working to Prevent Injuries in Runners
Doctor Working to Prevent Injuries in Runners