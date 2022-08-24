FERC extension, letter to congressional leaders put MVP in spotlight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - This week is bringing new developments involving the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted an extension, giving the pipeline company four more years to complete the project.

At the same time, more than 650 groups are calling on Congress to oppose an infrastructure bill they say would fast-track projects like the MVP.

Russell Chisholm is the Coordinator of Mountain Valley Watch, an organization that has monitored construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“Once again, the needs of our communities, the needs of the many thousands of people who have commented in opposition to this extraordinary extension have been cast aside,” Chisholm told WDBJ7 in an interview Wednesday.

The company says it was pleased with a decision in which FERC commissioners ruled that concerns raised by opponents did not justify additional analysis.

Chisholm said the four-year extension is “infuriating.”

“But one thing I can tell you for sure is our resolve, our opposition, has not wavered,” Chisholm said.

Meanwhile, more than 650 groups have sent a letter to congressional leaders, urging them to reject the results of negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin. That deal was negotiated to ensure passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Opponents say it would fast track fossil fuel projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Following an event in Patrick County, we asked Sen. Mark Warner and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith for their reaction.

Both men said they need to see more details before they can pass judgement on the Manchin plan.

“I will say this, whether it’s a traditional pipeline or whether it’s building a new offshore wind facility that we’re trying to get built in Virginia, clean energy, we’ve allowed the regulatory process to take way too long,” Warner said.

“I certainly want to see streamlining of fossil fuel projects,” Griffith said. “That being said, I’ve not been happy with a lot of things related to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and so I’ve got to see the bill. If it’s just Mountain Valley Pipeline, I’m going to have a hard time.”

Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents will join members of other groups for a rally in Washington D.C. on September 8.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.