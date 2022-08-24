George Washington High School to strictly enforce metal detectors after gun taken to school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police arrested a 15-year-old student Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School for being in possession of a handgun.

Police found the gun in the boy’s bookbag after he had an argument with another student.

The discovery was thanks to three students who spoke up and told teachers.

“They remembered the principal encouraging them to say something if they saw anything that was not safe for students or staff, and they spoke up. We’re excited to celebrate them because we were able to get right on top of the situation and handle it very quickly,” said Angela Hairston, superintendent for Danville Public Schools.

George Washington High School was using its metal detectors randomly because they can interfere with students getting to class on time.

But now the superintendent says all students will walk through the metal detectors when entering the school until further notice.

“It’s an unfortunate situation; however, we feel that it sends a message that we are about safety,” said Hairston. “If that’s what it takes to be safe, then that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Danville Police and the school administration want to stress the importance of keeping open communication with children.

“They see and hear things before we can. If they can get us that information, it’s even better so we can have a hasty response before anything happens, hopefully,” said Sergeant David Ferguson with the Danville Police Department.

“We encourage every parent to search bookbags themselves,” added Hairston. “We encourage every parent know what your child has on their body. Look in their book bags. Take time and know your student.”

The student is now being held in juvenile detention where he faces a felony charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds and underage possession of a firearm.

