Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Jury continues deliberations in gas station explosion trial

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations will continue Thursday in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station.

Phillip Westmoreland is the fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market on that day in May 2019.

The owner, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, and a patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley, died as a result of that explosion.

Westmoreland is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

During closing arguments, the Commonwealth and defense agreed the explosion was an accident.

The Commonwealth said Westmoreland overfilled the tanks in the back of the store by 800 gallons during the delivery, which caused the explosion. The defense argued it was faulty equipment that led to the explosion.

“Multiple witnesses told you last week they always smelled fumes on gasoline delivery day. So what does that tell you? It’s an equipment issue related to the delivery of gasoline. Not spilling 800 gallons,” said Robert Dean, defense attorney.

“If you take all these factors into account. The fact of all ten items that Ms. Lester identified, of things the defendant failed to do, yes, it proved that the defendant either knew or should have known that his actions would lead to serious injury or death,” said Jared Moon, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockbridge County and the City of Lexington.

The jury started deliberations just after 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, but was not able to reach a verdict around 5:30 p.m. The jury is expected to reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Police lights.
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

Latest News

Federal funding of $600,000 will pay for mobile health care in Patrick Co.
Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County
George Washington High School
George Washington High School to strictly enforce metal detectors after gun taken to school
Details Come to Light After Gun Taken to Danville School
Details Come to Light After Gun Taken to Danville School
Mountain Valley Pipeline Extension Granted
Mountain Valley Pipeline Extension Granted