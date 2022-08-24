Local chiropractor works to help lower risk of running-related injuries

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local chiropractor is making ‘strides’ to help athletes lower the risk of injury while running.

Dr. Logan Brooke recently opened his own practice Adjust NRV in Blacksburg. He believes running isn’t just for athletes, anyone can do it.

But studies show, running-related injuries happen more than we think.

Health leaders believe the wrong stride can cause injuries such as tendonitis, shin splints, ankle sprains, hip pain, and more if you don’t monitor your stride closely. Chiropractic care can help correct these small issues before they turn into a major problem.

To prevent injury, Dr. Brooke works one-on-one with runners or athletes to assess their ‘runners’ strides’ to prevent an injury or figure out why they’re experiencing an injury.

He works with long-time runners to see how they can adjust their stride to make to sure they stay injury free.

Dr. Brookes analyzes and can assess a person’s stride by watching a 4 second (or more) clip of a runner to see if there are any issues or ways they can improve their stride. He takes the footage in his office, and watches it.

From there, he can find ways to improve their run or suggest any future treatments.

To learn more about way to improve your ‘runners stride’ or Adjust NRV can visit their website.

