Library sees uptick in library card applications following elimination of fines

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the month of July, the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library received over 500 library card applications.

The library system went fine free for everyone July 1.

Since then, there’s been a record-setting number of requests for a library card at its four branches.

There are libraries in Shawsville, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Floyd.

The library says it is important for people of all ages to have access to books.

“We’ve always felt like a book is much more valuable in the hands of somebody who wants to read it than it is sitting on our shelves, so this way more people can check out material and enjoy it,” said Director of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library Karim Kahn.

Now, instead of a fine, the library will block your card if a book isn’t returned after three weeks. Once the late book is returned, the card will be usable again.

