Mother speaks out about Rocky Mount crash that killed young couple

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving under the influence.

Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved to the US in hopes of helping feed her family in Mexico. At 17 years old, she decided to have a child of her own.

“I got pregnant with Christian. And it was a blessing for me,” said Araiza.

Fast forward to July 19. Araiza was following 18-year-old Christian Hernandez and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Melissa Holland in traffic. Holland was driving Hernandez’s car to a friend’s house. Araiza says she watched as Holland drove through an intersection and was hit by another driver.

“I looked at my son hurting and yelled at him. But I still saw that he was breathing. I turned around and went to see Melissa,” explained Araiza. “Unfortunately, she was just shaking. And I yelled and yelled at her. I said, ‘I’m here, Melissa.’”

Police say Holland died at the scene and Hernandez was pronounced dead at a hospital. Nicholas Davis was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence. According to an arrest warrant, police found narcotics.

“The illusions of my son stayed. His certificate that he planned to start a career as an electrician,” added Araiza. “And because of that person everything ended. I think it’s not fair.”

Hernandez and Holland met at work and had been dating eight months. Araiza said the couple planned to have a family and would have been a great example for the community.

“This person did not let me see my son and Melissa have children, have my grandchildren,” said Araiza.

Araiza said she’s speaking up in hopes of spreading awareness. Police say this is still an ongoing investigation. A hearing for Davis in Franklin County General District Court has been continued until early November.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.