No bomb found after threat against Alleghany High School

Alleghany High School in Low Moor, Va.
Alleghany High School in Low Moor, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students returned to classes at Alleghany High School about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after a shelter-in-place based on a bomb threat, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

The school was evacuated at 1:10 p.m. after a bomb threat was reported to school officials. All other school buildings were placed under shelter-in-place as a precaution, according to the district. Law enforcement cleared students to return to AHS after no bomb was found on the premises.

The threat was placed via Airdrop, an Apple file-sharing service, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Dismissal and after-school activities were scheduled to proceed as scheduled, with no disruptions in student transportation.

The threat remains under investigation.

