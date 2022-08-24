No injuries reported in Wells Ave house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in Roanoke City Tuesday.

Crews say they responded at 2:39 p.m. to the 200 block of Wells Ave NW for a reported house fire.

Crews say they saw smoke coming from the eves of the home and flames coming from the second-floor window. The fire was extinguished quickly after crews arrived, who then spent an extended amount of time on the scene extending hot spots, where the fire had extended into the walls of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The total damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $80,000, according to the department.

