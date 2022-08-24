Roanoke County Fire and Rescue recognized for efforts during Buchanan County flooding

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s swift water rescue team was one of many from southwest Virginia that responded following the devastating flooding in Buchanan County in July.

At Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, leaders and the community took the time to say thank you.

“These things need all the help they can from folks in other parts of the state and country and I want to thank you for your service,” said supervisor Phil North.

“It really is brave people to go out and do that and we commend you,” said supervisor David Radford.

“Bravery is what first came to my mind and just the selfless act of ‘oh we’re going somewhere in danger to help others and did it as, it’s just part of my job’, and we so appreciate that,” said supervisor Martha Hooker.

“We’re thankful that you’re willing to go and help someone else but also having you here for that time that we might need you here in the valley,” said vice chairman Jason Peters.

“I really hope that our citizens realize the quality of the people that we have working in our public safety operations,” said chairman Paul Mahoney.

The swift water rescue team appreciated being recognized, but also thanked Roanoke County leaders for the continued support of their everyday operations.

“It was their support in the first place that allowed us to obtain the training and get to the point where we understood some of the dangers that we’re up against when we left to go down to Buchanan County and that does help a lot,” said Capt. John Richardson.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said no matter where it is, they are always ready to help when disaster strikes. The swift water rescue team currently has around 16 technicians and is hoping to get to 24 technicians total.

