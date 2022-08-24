Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating over 50 new jobs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular fast-food chain is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. Creating over 50 new jobs.

Zaxbys, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Dr in 2019, is reopening at the same location on August 29, this time under new ownership.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Zaxby’s back to the Roanoke community. As with our two other Virginia locations, we believe in an employee-first mentality. If you serve your team well, they will serve our guests well. That’s our approach, and we’re excited to show Roanoke how great a guest-focused Zaxby’s experience can be,” said Kevin Schweiker, owner of Z Chicken, LLC.

The newly renovated 2,400 square-foot restaurant will offer indoor seating for up to 54 people. Customers can also place orers online using the Zaxby’s app or by going to Zaxby’s.com.

