Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Senator Mark Warner visits Danville for revitalization tour

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) visited the southside area of Virginia Wednesday.

Senator Warner was in the River District Wednesday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the revitalization efforts in downtown Danville.

He met with local officials to take a walk through the downtown area and meet local business owners.

They stopped to see Ma’s Cakes, The Bee and new River District lofts.

“We’re seeing new apartment buildings built, new restaurants and new businesses. I know they call it the comeback city but this is a real success story here in Virginia, and I think there’s more coming,” said Senator Warner.

Warner also said there will be a positive announcement for southside Virginia in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Police lights.
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI

Latest News

The IRS says it will refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines in the early...
IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late amid pandemic
Federal funding of $600,000 will pay for mobile health care in Patrick Co.
Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County
George Washington High School
George Washington High School to strictly enforce metal detectors after gun taken to school
Details Come to Light After Gun Taken to Danville School
Details Come to Light After Gun Taken to Danville School
Mountain Valley Pipeline Extension Granted
Mountain Valley Pipeline Extension Granted