Senator Mark Warner visits Danville for revitalization tour

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) visited the southside area of Virginia Wednesday.

Senator Warner was in the River District Wednesday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the revitalization efforts in downtown Danville.

He met with local officials to take a walk through the downtown area and meet local business owners.

They stopped to see Ma’s Cakes, The Bee and new River District lofts.

“We’re seeing new apartment buildings built, new restaurants and new businesses. I know they call it the comeback city but this is a real success story here in Virginia, and I think there’s more coming,” said Senator Warner.

Warner also said there will be a positive announcement for southside Virginia in the next couple of months.

