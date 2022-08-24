Sunny weather continues with seasonably warm temperatures
We can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms
- Drier weather expected the next few days
- Lots of sunshine; fewer storms
- Weekend weather improving
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
Any showers and storms the next few days will be short-lived and extremely isolated. Wednesday will be mainly dry with with lot’s of sunshine and only spotty showers.
Thursday may offer a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms. However, the highest chance of showers are along the VA/WV border counties. Highs on Thursday will once again climb into the mid and upper 80s.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY
Another front will enter the area by the weekend, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Saturday looks like the best day to see a few showers and thunderstorms as more sunshine moves in on Sunday. Highs this weekend hold in the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY FOOTBALL EXTRA FORECAST
Looking at the forecast for your Friday night high school football games. We should see partly cloudy conditions with just a stray thunderstorm possible. Kick-off temperature will be in the lower 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days.
So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
