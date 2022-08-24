Hometown Local
Sunny weather continues with seasonably warm temperatures

We can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
  • Drier weather expected the next few days
  • Lots of sunshine; fewer storms
  • Weekend weather improving

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Any showers and storms the next few days will be short-lived and extremely isolated. Wednesday will be mainly dry with with lot’s of sunshine and only spotty showers.

High pressure is still in control which will lead to more sunshine and pleasant conditions.
Thursday may offer a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms. However, the highest chance of showers are along the VA/WV border counties. Highs on Thursday will once again climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Showers and storms become more scattered Thursday along the VA/WV border counties during the...
FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area by the weekend, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Saturday looks like the best day to see a few showers and thunderstorms as more sunshine moves in on Sunday. Highs this weekend hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Shower and storm chances return into the weekend.
FRIDAY FOOTBALL EXTRA FORECAST

Looking at the forecast for your Friday night high school football games. We should see partly cloudy conditions with just a stray thunderstorm possible. Kick-off temperature will be in the lower 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.

Here's a look at your Friday night high school football game forecast.
TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days.

Low chances of development.
So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

