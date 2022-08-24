Virginia Latino Advisory Board will hold community listening session in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Latino Advisory Board, also known as VLAB, will hold a listening session Thursday in Roanoke.

VLAB is intended to be a bridge between the Latino community and the governor. Officials say they want to engage in a dialogue around issues and priorities for the Latinos in Roanoke.

“This is your chance to come and be heard. To have your voice heard by VLAB and consequently the governor,” said CASA LATINA CEO Dr. Kris Tilley-Lubbs.

Spanish, English and Portuguese translation will be available during the meeting. The session will be at CASA Latina Thursday at 6 p.m.

VLAB will then travel to Blacksburg to have its official board meeting Friday.

