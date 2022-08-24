World War II veteran shares firsthand experiences with students

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Lord Botetourt High School got to hear about World War II Wednesday from a veteran who experienced it firsthand.

Joe Damiano served in World War II and told high school students about arriving on the beaches of Normandy four days after D-Day.

“You find yourself in that situation maybe once in your lifetime. And that was it,” Damiano said. “But we made it.”

After coming back home to Southwest Virginia in 1945, Damiano is now surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“It’s a great pleasure especially to have my great grandson there,” Damiano said. “He’s a good-looking guy.”

When students asked what the secret is to living to be 100 years old like Damiano, they discovered his sense of humor.

“I’m trying to figure it out,” Damiano said.

Students explained the impact of learning about WWII in class and then hearing about it from someone who lived through it.

“I think him being here and being so enthusiastic about wanting to be here and share his story with all of us just means the world to me,” Enna Sejtanic said.

The LBHS teacher who coordinated Wednesday morning’s presentation explained his students learned beyond the textbook hearing a veteran’s firsthand experiences.

“They have a prime firsthand source that he came in after D-Day and it was critical work that he did getting supplies to the troops,” Bruce Ingram said. “That brings it all home. This isn’t dry stuff, they got to see somebody that was part of the war.”

While students thanked and honored him for his service, Damiano explained he was honored to share his stories.

“Truthfully, it’s my pleasure. Not too often I get to see such a wonderful group of good-looking people,” Damiano said. “And you’re all young. I’m accustomed to being with old people.”

Damiano first joined the military when he was 20 and served for three years.

