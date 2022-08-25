FBI encouraging ‘safe cyber hygiene’ on mobile phones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI is encouraging Virginia residents to practice safe cyber hygiene to help stop hackers from getting into your mobile phone.

The FBI says a common scam is through social media and dating apps. You may see hackers use a fake profile and ask for money transfers.

Good social hygiene means having complex passwords, updating your devices and being careful of what you post on the internet.

An assistant special agent in charge of national security with the FBI Richmond office explained it’s important to know who you’re talking to online.

”Part of the threat of cyber is there are bad people who are on the internet, not for the purpose of sharing or for altruistic reasons,” David Lewis said. “Cyber attacks start with an individual targeting another individual for personal gain.”

Agents also say it’s crucial to report scams to the FBI office as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.