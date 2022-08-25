Hometown Local
Franklin County deputies investigating Boones Mill shooting

POLICE LIGHTS
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the county Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WDBJ7 the shooting occurred in Boones Mill, alongside Virgil Goode Highway.

The sheriff’s office says more details will be released shortly.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

