Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Increasing clouds today with a few stray storms possible

Temperatures remain warm through the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • More clouds than sun Thursday
  • Shower chances slowly increase
  • Weekend NOT a washout

THURSDAY

Thursday may offer a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms with increasing clouds. However, the highest chance of showers are along the VA/WV border counties. Highs on Thursday will once again climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Increasing clouds with a few isolated storms.
Increasing clouds with a few isolated storms.(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area by the weekend, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Saturday looks like the best day to see a few showers and thunderstorms as more sunshine moves in on Sunday. Highs this weekend hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Shower and storm chances return into the weekend.
Shower and storm chances return into the weekend.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY FOOTBALL EXTRA FORECAST

Looking at the forecast for your Friday night high school football games. We should see partly cloudy conditions with just a stray thunderstorm possible. Kick-off temperature will be in the lower 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.

Kick-off temperatures will be in the 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.
Kick-off temperatures will be in the 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days.

The NHC is monitoring 2 waves of low pressure in the Atlantic.
The NHC is monitoring 2 waves of low pressure in the Atlantic.(WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for death of young couple in crash
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

Latest News

A few scattered showers and storms are possible into the weekend but no day will be a washout.
More clouds than sun Thursday as storm chances increase
Scattered shower chances increase starting Thursday and lingering into the weekend.
Wednesday, August 24 - Evening Update
Wednesday Midday Update
Beautiful weather continues across the region today.
Wednesday Morning Weather Talk Live-8/24/22