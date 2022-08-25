Increasing clouds today with a few stray storms possible

More clouds than sun Thursday

Shower chances slowly increase

Weekend NOT a washout

THURSDAY

Thursday may offer a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms with increasing clouds. However, the highest chance of showers are along the VA/WV border counties. Highs on Thursday will once again climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Increasing clouds with a few isolated storms. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area by the weekend, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Saturday looks like the best day to see a few showers and thunderstorms as more sunshine moves in on Sunday. Highs this weekend hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Shower and storm chances return into the weekend. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY FOOTBALL EXTRA FORECAST

Looking at the forecast for your Friday night high school football games. We should see partly cloudy conditions with just a stray thunderstorm possible. Kick-off temperature will be in the lower 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.

Kick-off temperatures will be in the 80s dropping into the 70s by the end of the game. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days.

The NHC is monitoring 2 waves of low pressure in the Atlantic. (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

