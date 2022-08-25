Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Jury fails to come up with verdict in gas station explosion trial

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations have ended without a verdict in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station.

Members of the jury were dismissed Thursday afternoon after announcing they were unable to reach a verdict. A hearing will be set to determine whether this will be considered a mistrial.

Phillip Westmoreland was being tried; he was the fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market in May 2019. He was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The owner, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, and a patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley, died as a result of that explosion.

During closing arguments, the Commonwealth and defense agreed the explosion was an accident.

The Commonwealth said Westmoreland overfilled the tanks in the back of the store by 800 gallons during the delivery, which caused the explosion. The defense argued it was faulty equipment that led to the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

Latest News

No Verdict Declared in Gas Station Explosion Trial
No Verdict Declared in Gas Station Explosion Trial
College Graduates React to Federal Student Loan Forgiveness
College Graduates React to Federal Student Loan Forgiveness
Kaine Talks Immigration Reform
Kaine Talks Immigration Reform
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
New River Community College
Community college offers apartment maintenance technician class