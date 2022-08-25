Jury fails to come up with verdict in gas station explosion trial

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations have ended without a verdict in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station.

Members of the jury were dismissed Thursday afternoon after announcing they were unable to reach a verdict. A hearing will be set to determine whether this will be considered a mistrial.

Phillip Westmoreland was being tried; he was the fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market in May 2019. He was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The owner, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, and a patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley, died as a result of that explosion.

During closing arguments, the Commonwealth and defense agreed the explosion was an accident.

The Commonwealth said Westmoreland overfilled the tanks in the back of the store by 800 gallons during the delivery, which caused the explosion. The defense argued it was faulty equipment that led to the explosion.

