Kaine discusses immigration reform during visit to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) continued his swing through southwestern Virginia Thursday, and the conversation turned to immigration reform during two stops in Salem.

Kaine started the day with a visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple near Rt. 419. He also sat down with South Asian community members and with representatives of other immigrant groups.

After years of inaction on immigration reform, Kaine said the current labor shortage could have an impact on the national debate.

“What I see changing right now is the unemployment rate is so low, my Chamber of Commerce, my Farm Bureau, my Associated General Contractors, they’re saying to me, we’ve got to have more robust immigration reform to get workers,” Kaine said.

Kaine was also scheduled to visit Galax Thursday afternoon for a roundtable discussion on prescription drug prices.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.