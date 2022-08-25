Hometown Local
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

Nicholas Davis mugshot
Nicholas Davis mugshot(Franklin County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.

21-year-old Melissa A. Holland and her passenger, 18-year-old Christian Hernandez, died from injuries sustained in the crash at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway in Rocky Mount.

No one else involved in the three-vehicle crash was hurt.

Mother wants justice for death of young couple in crash

