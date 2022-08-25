Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.

21-year-old Melissa A. Holland and her passenger, 18-year-old Christian Hernandez, died from injuries sustained in the crash at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway in Rocky Mount.

No one else involved in the three-vehicle crash was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.