Cybersecurity training held to keep businesses safe

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Cybersecurity Training
Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Cybersecurity Training(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There are people all over the world looking to capture your computer’s data.

“I work very hard for what I do, and it’d be a very sad day if I lost everything that I had,” owner of FWM Candles Geoffrey Brown said.

He took part in August 25 cyber security training with the goal of keeping his data safe.

“It’s nice to have things like this just to have the information available to me,” he said. “That way I know what I’m doing as far as accounting and keeping my site, my bank accounts safe and things like that.”

The discussion was led by lawyers and IT experts like Jeff Wynn of New River Computing.

“Whether we’re individuals, big business, small business, government, there’s bad actors out there trying to get access to our information and sensitive information of all kinds,” Wynn said.

He says using multifactor authentication can go a long way in keeping you safe.

“It’s a real threat to all of us right now and we all need to take steps to protect ourselves, our businesses, our families,” he said.

This training was put on by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce through the Minority Business Accelerator program.

It was open to any business in the community.

“It could be veteran-owned, could be women-owned, could be Black, Hispanic, Asian, it’s just a makeup of different businesses and we want to provide resources to them to help them grow and succeed,” President and CEO of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Steve Baffuto said.

He says these types of trainings do just that.

“A lot of those businesses may not have the resources that some of the larger companies have. And we want to help them grow and succeed,” Baffuto said.

