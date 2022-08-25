Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

New counseling center opens in Martinsville amid therapist shortage

Four Rivers Counseling ribbon cutting
Four Rivers Counseling ribbon cutting(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four Rivers Counseling on Franklin Street had its ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.

Four Rivers Counseling will offer in-person therapy sessions, as well as telehealth for people of all ages.

“This pandemic has been super hard on this community as grownups, but especially our young people. So, I wanted to reach out in that way and as a good neighbor for all the young people. So, that’s my focus,” said Jenny Yates, Four Rivers Counseling therapist.

There are currently waitlists that are several months long for mental health counseling in the area.

“We have some excellent providers in this community and their waitlists are maxed out,” added Yates. “So, I’m stepping up to the plate. What drove that push for me is because I’m licensed, but I also feel that personal responsibility.”

“It’s really important for our community to have another resource that can help pick up that client base. We’re just super excited about that. Jenny created a very lovely space at stairs. It’s very tranquil,” said Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville Chamber of Commerce.

The tranquility comes from the combination of nature with therapy, which started out as a family journey.

“My son had asthma in the pandemic and we were in lockdown,” explained Yates. “There were no vaccines and we couldn’t be around family and friends. So, we spent a lot of our time at the Smith River and I told my husband, ‘I need to share this with my clients.’ This feeling, this connection, support, spirituality, makes you feel supported when you are otherwise separated from everyone.”

Yates says her goal is to have a counseling center on the Smith River.

Appointments can be made on the Four Rivers Counseling Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

Latest News

Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia