New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville.

Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns.

There are locally-made items from paintings and pottery to rose bears, and regional snacks.

“There are a ton of people everywhere I go that are like me and make great things and have limited places to share them with the public. I thought this is a great opportunity for me to share all of the great things that are made in and around Martinsville and Henry County,” said Forrest Forschmiedt, owner of Made in Martinsville.

Made in Martinsville is open Wednesday through Sunday at 11 a.m.

