Community college offers apartment maintenance technician class

New River Community College
New River Community College(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Community College is working to meet the demand for apartment maintenance technicians in the New River Valley.

The school has a program starting Sept. 10 that will train students in all the basics of an apartment technician.

The class is 13 weeks and will make students eligible for national certification.

The class meets Saturdays at the NRCC Dublin campus.

“It’s very important in this area because of all the apartment communities and because of the student base and the local work force; it’s very important to have qualified technicians,” NRCC’s Jeanne Symanoskie said.

The program consists of virtual classroom experience and hands-on lab work.

For more information click here.

