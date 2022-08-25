Pittsylvania County gets grant to upgrade pump stations, Improve Infrastructure

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Pittsylvania County Release) - Pittsylvania County has received a $2.4 million grant from the United States Department of Commerce to make upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure. The water and sewer projects that will be funded by this grant, according to the county, include:

Improving five aging pump stations

Replacing the deteriorating Brockway pump station, which is the County’s oldest, with gravity sewer service.

Completing several other, smaller water infrastructure improvement projects

“Being awarded this grant, which will allow for the completion of some critical water and sewer improvements, is a huge deal for Pittsylvania County,” said Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “These funds will help us ensure the integrity of our existing infrastructure, allowing us to continue providing quality water and wastewater to our customers and improving the reliability of our service.”

This $2.4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA), which is an arm of the United States Department of Commerce, is part of the EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program. Pittsylvania County is contributing $600,000 to these projects, according to the county.

Several of the county’s industrial parks will be impacted by the infrastructure upgrades, according to the county, which said the improved infrastructure will allow existing companies to consider expansions and enhance the parks’ marketability to new tenants. These improvements will also ensure that residential customers of Pittsylvania County Public Works continue to receive quality service.

Five pump stations will be improved through this project:

Highway 41 Water Booster Station (Installed in 1982)

Vista Point Sewer Pump Station (installed in 1983)

Hodnett’s Mill Sewer Pump Station (Installed 1990)

Blairs Sewer Pump Station (Installed in 2000)

Ragsdale Sewer Pump Station (Installed in 2003)

As part of this project, the Brockway Pump Station, which was installed in 1978, will be replaced due to age, deterioration, and poor reliability of service. This station will be taken out of service and replaced with gravity sewer.

Pittsylvania County Public Works provides water service to more than 3,500 customers and sewer service to about 2,000 homes and businesses.

