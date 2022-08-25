‘ReNew the New’ hosts annual New River cleanup

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 27, ‘ReNew the New’ hosts its annual New River Cleanup. Eighteen years ago Giles County started its ReNew the New committee to raise awareness and do a complete turn-around on the New River. “There’s been a history of the river being the trash dump. In generations before us people would just throw trash into the river,” said Cora Gnegy, Tourism Director and Economic Coordinator for Giles County.

The ReNew the New event is where volunteers, agencies and organizations are out on kayaks or on boats and are tasked with cleaning up a ten-mile section of the river. Along with Giles County, other localities are set up in Montgomery, Floyd, and Pulaski Counties and also in the City of Radford.

ReNew the New hosts annual cleanup along the New River. (WDBJ7)

To date, over 32 tons of trash has been removed from in and along 60 miles of the New River. Also since 2016, 1,000 tires have been collected. “Folks will just dispose of tires in places along the river, along the railroad. It’s sort of like no man’s land; nobody is there and nobody is watching it. Another thing is people don’t pay the fee and just leave them on their properties and then a big storm comes and it picks up any trash that’s on peoples properties and it goes into the rivers,” said Nicole Hersch, Regional Planner and Community Designer for the New River Valley Regional Commission.

There’s the typical litter that can found in the river, but also not-so-typical objects have been retrieved from past cleanups. One memorable item was a camper trailer found in the river.

“The Army Corps, the ROTC at Virginia Tech, and they had 40 cadets that floated in tubes down the river in full gear, combat boots and everything, and then got on the island and all worked together to pick up this camper trailer. The river is so powerful! It can pick up giant pieces of trash and transport it along,” says Hersch.

If you want to do your part, but can’t go to the event, Giles County created a year-long initiative to help trash cleanup be accessible and easy.

“All of our public access points have a mailbox on site with orange trash bags in them so if you want while you’re taking a float to take a trash bag with you and pick up what you want then you just leave it at the boat landing and our PSA can pick that up,” Gnegy mentions.

To find out more and to register, go to renewthenew.org.

