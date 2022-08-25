Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State-of-the-City Address

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the challenges Roanoke is facing, as he delivered his State-of-the-City address Thursday morning. But he also argued the city is making significant progress on many fronts.

Lea spoke to members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce at the Hotel Roanoke.

He discussed the effects of the pandemic, violent crime, homelessness and other problems. And he said the city has responded with compassion, determination and innovation.

On the subject of gun violence, Lea highlighted the work of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission and the grants to community groups that have supported gun buyback programs and the distribution of gun locks. And he said support for law enforcement included a series of bonuses and the largest pay increase in many years.

“We also know that law enforcement alone will not solve this issue,” Lea told the audience. “Gun violence is a community challenge. We must also interrupt the pattern of violence and prevent it from ever starting, especially among our youth.”

Lea also discussed the city’s response to homelessness, and the controversial decision to ban camping downtown.

“Another difficult choice,” Lea said, “but we had to make that decision. We simply could not have a vibrant downtown economy without this action and we must and can do better for our unsheltered neighbors than have them in tents on our sidewalks.”

Lea said the city is working to address the root causes of homelessness, expand access to mental health care and do better by those who remain on the street.

Lea acknowledged there will be disagreements on these and other issues.

But he made a call for continuing collaboration, and a strong commitment to addressing the city’s challenges.

