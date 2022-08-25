Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

VDH expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are...
JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are available.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS.

VDH says it’s doing this to align with the current vaccination criteria laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The expanded criteria for vaccination include Virginia residents who meet one of the following:

  • People of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks
  • Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender
  • Staff of any sexual orientation or gender at establishments where sexual activity occurs such as bathhouses, saunas, and sex clubs

VDH says it’s received a limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine, redistributed 8,899 vials to the state’s 35 health districts, and administered 5,875 vials through local health departments and other healthcare providers.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for death of young couple in crash
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says
Federal funding of $600,000 will pay for mobile health care in Patrick Co.
Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County
Warner, Griffith Present Federal Money to Patrick County
Warner, Griffith Present Federal Money to Patrick County
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia