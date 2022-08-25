VDH expands eligibility for Monkeypox vaccination

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS.

VDH says it’s doing this to align with the current vaccination criteria laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The expanded criteria for vaccination include Virginia residents who meet one of the following:

People of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks

Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender

Staff of any sexual orientation or gender at establishments where sexual activity occurs such as bathhouses, saunas, and sex clubs

VDH says it’s received a limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine, redistributed 8,899 vials to the state’s 35 health districts, and administered 5,875 vials through local health departments and other healthcare providers.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, and VDH is managing the supply to ensure second doses are available.

