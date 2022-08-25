Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia’s federal leaders share their thoughts on the student loan plan

President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would...
President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.(Live 5)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Relief is on the way for millions of Americans with federal student loans. President Joe Biden pledged to wipe away thousands of dollars of college debt. The administration is also proposing changes to repayment programs.

But the news is being received with both cheers and criticism.

Under the forgiveness plan, the Biden Administration says more than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt lowered.

Top Republicans are slamming the move saying it is “unfair”, and some believe the plan insults those who have repaid their debt.

The plan forgives $20,000 dollars of debt for those with Pell Grants, and $10,000 for other borrowers making under $125,000 a year.

It also caps income-driven payments at five percent of monthly income -- a total overhaul of the current loan forgiveness program.

Virginia’s U.S. Senators visited the area and were asked what their thoughts are about the plan.

“What I would have rather seen happen, and I am frustrated with the administration they didn’t do it is when interest rates were lower. Why didn’t we refinance all of the students down to 2%? You know, so people still have to pay off the loan. But what’s killing a lot of these folks is the interest rates. And we missed a little bit of that opportunities and interest rates went up, but I think that would have been a much smarter and fairer solution,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA)

“20 million Americans are going to have their student loan debt dramatically reduced and you know what will happen? When does that happen? More people will say I have money now to buy a car. I have money now. I don’t have to rent I can buy a house. They’re going to turn those savings into things that will generate all kinds of other economic activity. So it’s going to have a ripple effect that I think will be very positive,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Biden is extending the payment pause on federal student loans for a “final time” through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for death of young couple in crash
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail
12-year-old boy missing from Boys Home in Alleghany Co found safe
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 25, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 25, 2022
We'll see an increasing chance of storms into the weekend.
Thursday August 25, Morning FastCast
Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Virginia Transformer CEO Prabhat...
U.S. Secretary of Energy and Sen. Kaine visit SWVA to talk clean energy
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
FERC extension, letter to congressional leaders put MVP in spotlight