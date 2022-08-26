Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

The 45th annual Rockbridge community festival returns to Lexington

Rockbridge Community Festival
Rockbridge Community Festival(Rockbridge Community Festival FB)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community festival will be held in downtown from 9 am to 3pm.

More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area.

Organizers say the expect a much bigger crowd this year.

”If you’re interested in you know woodworking, there’s gonna be people selling stuff like that. If you’re looking to get involved with local nonprofits,” said Christopher Young. “There’s gonna be tons of those there. So, there’s really something, something for everyone. And you know you can learn a lot from being there.”

The event is sponsored by the the Lexington Rotary Clubs and Rockbridge Jaycees.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
File - Police lights
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline Sees Feeding SWVA'S Mobile Marketplace In Action
Rep. Ben Cline Sees Feeding SWVA'S Mobile Marketplace In Action
2022 Roanoke County Youth Risk Behavior Survey
2022 Roanoke County Youth Risk Behavior Survey
Roanoke skyline from Mill Mountain
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State-of-the-City Address
Made in Martinsville ribbon cutting
New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork