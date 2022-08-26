The 45th annual Rockbridge community festival returns to Lexington

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community festival will be held in downtown from 9 am to 3pm.

More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area.

Organizers say the expect a much bigger crowd this year.

”If you’re interested in you know woodworking, there’s gonna be people selling stuff like that. If you’re looking to get involved with local nonprofits,” said Christopher Young. “There’s gonna be tons of those there. So, there’s really something, something for everyone. And you know you can learn a lot from being there.”

The event is sponsored by the the Lexington Rotary Clubs and Rockbridge Jaycees.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.