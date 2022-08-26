Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Country singer Easton Corbin scheduled to perform in Salem

Easton Corbin, performing at Star-B-Q on September 28.
Easton Corbin, performing at Star-B-Q on September 28.(City of Salem)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music singer Easton Corbin will perform at the 2022 Star-B-Q concert in September, according to the City of Salem.

Corbin has multiple hits to his name, including “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “All Over The Road” and “Lovin’ You Is Fun.”

Corbin has earned three American Country Awards and was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist in 2010.

The concert will be September 28. Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
File - Police lights
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

Latest News

Regulatory barriers reduced for Virginia construction, building trades
Melvin Taylor-Missing from Amherst County
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County
Sinkhole blocks traffic in Botetourt County
Police lights
Teen charged with first-degree murder in Danville; second suspect still sought