Country singer Easton Corbin scheduled to perform in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music singer Easton Corbin will perform at the 2022 Star-B-Q concert in September, according to the City of Salem.

Corbin has multiple hits to his name, including “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “All Over The Road” and “Lovin’ You Is Fun.”

Corbin has earned three American Country Awards and was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist in 2010.

The concert will be September 28. Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

