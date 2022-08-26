Demolition of former Ramada Inn now under way in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’

The heavy equipment is now taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time.

The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about three months removing asbestos.

The contractor began taking down the building in early August and the work has been moving quickly.

Marcus Aguilar is a civil engineer with the city’s Stormwater Division.

“It’s been fast,” Aguilar told WDBJ7 Friday morning. “I think we’re a little bit ahead of schedule from where we thought we would be. The purchase went quickly. The abatement work was successful. There weren’t any major issues, so we’ve been able to get the project done pretty quickly.”

Aguilar said everything above ground will be removed - from the light poles to the pavement.

“The work at this point entails grading the site so it drains properly, stabilizing it, making sure there is grass growing, and essentially just a big clean site.”

Because of requirements tied to the source of funding, no new structures will be placed on the property.

Aguilar said he expects most of the site work to be completed by early to mid-November.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.