Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Demolition of former Ramada Inn now under way in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’

The heavy equipment is now taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time.

The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about three months removing asbestos.

The contractor began taking down the building in early August and the work has been moving quickly.

Marcus Aguilar is a civil engineer with the city’s Stormwater Division.

“It’s been fast,” Aguilar told WDBJ7 Friday morning. “I think we’re a little bit ahead of schedule from where we thought we would be. The purchase went quickly. The abatement work was successful. There weren’t any major issues, so we’ve been able to get the project done pretty quickly.”

Aguilar said everything above ground will be removed - from the light poles to the pavement.

“The work at this point entails grading the site so it drains properly, stabilizing it, making sure there is grass growing, and essentially just a big clean site.”

Because of requirements tied to the source of funding, no new structures will be placed on the property.

Aguilar said he expects most of the site work to be completed by early to mid-November.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
File - Police lights
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

Latest News

Micheaux Included In Major Exhibit
Micheaux Included In Major Exhibit
Ramada Inn Demolition Under Way
Ramada Inn Demolition Under Way
What's What With the Weekend, August 26-28
Thursday Night Blacksburg Officer-Involved Shooting Resident Reaction
Thursday Night Blacksburg Officer-Involved Shooting Resident Reaction
English Proficiency Get Ready Program A Year Later
English Proficiency Get Ready Program A Year Later