A few pop-up showers and storms through the weekend

Afternoon temperatures climb well into the 80s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Increase in sunshine Friday
  • Shower chances stay on the lower end (<30%)
  • Not tracking any washouts for next few days

FRIDAY FOOTBALL EXTRA FORECAST

Looking at the forecast for your Friday night high school football games. We should see partly cloudy conditions with spotty thunderstorm possible. Have the poncho on standby just in case! Kick-off temperature will be around 80F dropping into the 70s by the end of the game.

We’ll keep that slight storm chance around again Friday afternoon and early evening, however, we’re expecting more sunny breaks than what we had Thursday.

Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm.
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm.(WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area by the weekend, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Saturday looks like the best day to see a few showers and thunderstorms, but again, most will stay dry.

Shower and storm chances return into the weekend.
Shower and storm chances return into the weekend.(WDBJ7)

More sunshine moves in on Sunday with a stray shower chance during the afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend hold in the mid to upper 80s with some spots in the low 90s.

More sunshine Sunday with just a stray thunderstorms.
More sunshine Sunday with just a stray thunderstorms.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days.

Tropics getting a little more active.
Tropics getting a little more active.(WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

