HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Blacksburg native nominated for an Emmy for location casting in the Hulu series, “Dopesick”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Many of the principal actors you watched in the Hulu series, “Dopesick” were hand picked by casting director Erica Arvold.

Her keen eye for talent has earned her a nomination a Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting.

“I am in Charlottesville right now. I grew up in Blacksburg. I know that world,” says Arvold.

Knowing that world helped create authenticity in the portrayal of small town characters in “Dopesick,” which was filmed in Richmond and Clifton Forge in 2020.

“It wasn’t making small town out to be only opioid addicts, right? It was making a small town of amazing, hard working incredible people, which is where I grew up-- very, an honest tragic story that happens,” says Arvold.

Arvold has spent over 30 years as a casting director, and says “Dopesick” was the biggest project she’s ever cast.

It includes more than 200 speaking parts, with many actors coming from our area.

“There’s a whole instinct and gut reaction as an artist, when you’re a casting director that feels like that world, and we drew from Virginia first and foremost, but we also drew actors from almost the entire southeast,” says Arvold.

For Arvold, working on “Dopesick” brings her career full circle.

“I grew up in Blacksburg, Virginia. The first film set I was a part of was “Dirty Dancing,” and I was in “Dirty Dancing” as an extra myself, and that’s what gave me the bug to do all of this. So, it’s just wild to be able to cast a show about that area,” says Arvold.

