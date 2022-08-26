Hometown Local
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Rd in Blacksburg.

At the scene, a man started shooting at the officers and deputies on the scene, starting a shootout with police. The department says first aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. Police say the man is dead and none of the responding officers or deputies were injured.

The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they are following their protocols for officer-involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation of this shooting.

