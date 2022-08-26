Hometown Local
Moneta church yard sale donates money collected to 24 different charities

The sale goes until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person’s trash can be another person’s treasure. A church in Moneta is having a major yard sale on Saturday where the proceeds will go to local charities.

Resurrection Catholic Church is hosting its annual Joyous Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Boats, treadmills and antique dishware are some of the things shoppers can find.

The sale’s organizer explained the annual sale helps 24 different charities in the Bedford County area.

”In two days we collected $100,000,” Tim Armstrong said. “When you can turn $80,000 or $90,000 into basically giving away to help people who need help, that’s what we’re all about here.”

Saturday is also known as the bargaining day for the yard sale.

The goal is to get rid of everything and donate the money to charities.

